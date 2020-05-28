After launching the Connecting Heroes campaign that offers free 5G to first responders in the US, T-Mobile is ready with three new budget-friendly smartphones. We’ve already seen these three new devices: the LG Stylo 6, LG K5, and the Motorola Moto G Stylus. These devices won’t go over $260. These phones are also said to be available on Sprint and Metro stores. You can pay for them in full upfront or under an installment payment scheme. These are budget-friendly phones but all three offer very decent features.

The Moto G Stylus could be introduced as the Moto G Pro in Europe. But in the United States, it’s a simple smartphone that offers stylus support. The phone offers 128GB onboard storage and AI triple rear cameras headlined by a 48MP shooter. The device only costs $239 from Metro. You may get the Moto G Stylus for free if you switch to Metro by T-Mobile.

Just like the Moto G Stylus, the LG Stylo 6 boasts support for stylus. It allows productivity and creativity whether for work, school, business, or pleasure. The phone can connect to LTE for faster mobile connectivity.

Also like the Moto G Stylus, this one comes with a triple rear camera system. It will be available on T-Mobile and the other network tomorrow, May 29. Metro by T-Mobile will get it on June 10. Price is $252 or $10.50 per month for 24 months.

The other LG phone, the LG K51, offers a large 6.5-inch screen with a 13MP selfie shooter. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 115˚ super-wide lens. This one can be had for free if you switch to Metro by T-Mobile. Price is $186 or $7.75/month under the no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.