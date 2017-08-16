Ultimate Ears is one of the few names we trust when talking about portable speakers. We know they don’t have to be expensive and many brands today can be on par with the bigger names. To make things more interesting for the users, Logitech’s Ultimate Ears has recently added support for Alexa to two of its speakers–the UE MEGABOOM and the UE BOOM 2. The two are now allowed to enjoy Amazon’s very own smart assistant that allows smart home management, music streaming, and even shopping through Amazon.

You need to get the firmware updates for the speakers and get the compatible app. Alexa will then be enabled with a simple tap of a button. Both UE MEGABOOM and UE BOOM apps are now available on the Google Play Store. There may be iOS versions of the apps but the Alexa feature is only enabled for Android, at least, for now.

Those who live in Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States can enjoy Alexa once the UE apps are updated. Use the ‘Just Tap and Ask’ feature and then tap one button. Ask Alexa for information or to do something and the smart assistant will respond to you from the UE speaker.

The UE BOOM 2 and UE MEGABOOM speakers work via Bluetooth so you need to pair them first. It seems like good news that these speakers from Ultimate Ears can get chummy with Alexa but sadly, it won’t be ready on a number of smartphones like the Huawei Mate 9, Google Pixel, and those from OnePlus. How come? The UE team only said because of some o “known experience reasons” that honestly, we don’t know. We’re not sure if they will still come soon or when.

VIA: SlashGear