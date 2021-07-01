The REVVL series has been around for sometime. T-Mobile continues to push these budget smartphones so more people can enjoy mobile experiences. The last one we featured was the T-Mobile REVVL 5G in August last year. It was introduced as one affordable 5G smartphone, following the REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ budget Android phones from 2019. For this year, T-Mobile has launched REVVL V+ 5G. The carrier simply added the + in the name but we are certain more improvements have been made.

The T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G is now considered as the most affordable 5G phone in the United States. It will be available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. To make things more fun, T-Mobile is also introducing a 5G Augmented Reality (AR) game which you can enjoy.

The phone will be available on T-Mobile beginning July 23. Metro stores will get in earlier on July 12. T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said: “When we say we’re just getting started, we mean it. Just three months after we launched the Great 5G Upgrade, we continue to tear down the barriers standing between you and a great 5G experience. REVVL smartphones have always been about giving people a no-compromises experience: great features at a great price. And REVVL V+ 5G sets a new bar for the industry.”

The new T-Mobile REVVL+ 5G smartphone comes equipped with a large 6.82-inch LCD screen, HD+ resolution, 20:5:9 aspect ratio, triple rear camera system (16MP + 5MP + 2MP), 16MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor and face unlock to ensure mobile security.

The phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that makes 5G possible. There’s 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. T-Mobile offers Ultra Capacity 5G that promises 325 Mbps average speed and can reach up to 1 Gbps.

The T-Mobile REVVL+ 5G only costs $199.99. It runs on Android 11 out of the box and is available in Nebula Black only. You can get it under instalment for only $8.34 per month with zero downpayment.