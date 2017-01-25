If you are anything of a Japanese anime fan, you will have heard of Sword Art Online. It started with a series of graphic novels, then the franchise expanded into animation and video games. The mobile game “Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag” has been out in Japan for a while now, so US anime fans are probably happy enough that this game is getting a release stateside.

A bit like the premise of The Matrix, the world of Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag revolves around a virtual reality MMORPG by the same name. Players jack in with their brains into the game, and the things is that if you die in-game, you die in real life. Players connect to this digital environment by way of the NerveGear helmet, which allows them to experience all five senses in-game. Unfortunately, escaping death by removing the helmet also leads to the same gruesome death.

In this mobile game, the player’s objective will be to free themselves from this virtual prison. RThe gameplay is in the form of a side-scrolling RPG, where you get to take control of a party that features popular characters from the original series. Of course, all the essential RPG elements apply to this game as well, like leveling up, collecting and upgrading your gear and all that jazz.

The game is free to download, with the requisite IAPs. The device requirement is a for Android 4.1 or higher, although Bandai Namco says that there might be issues with Android Nougat.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store