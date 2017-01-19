It was by virtue of platform exclusivity that we witnessed what Nintendo brought out as its first arcade game on mobile (because Miitomo is not really that type of app) – Super Mario Run was (hastily?) launched on iOS to coincide with the iPhone 7 launch. Now that iOS gamers have had over a month of game time on it, Nintendo is announcing that Super Mario Run will launch on Android on March 2017.

There’s no exact launch date for Android yet, so we will have to be content with knowing that Super Mario Run will be available two months from now, more or less. The game launched for iOS devices on December 15 and raced up to 40 million downloads in its first four days, 50 million in just over a week. That’s not bad for Nintendo at all.

If you still don’t know, the game is actually free to download. The big caveat is that there are only a few levels playable while using the app for free. You can purchase the whole game for USD$10. We must note that Nintendo has not released data on how many iOS users have spent money and bought Super Mario Run full.

We can expect that the mechanics will be sort of the same for Android, play for a few levels to get the feel of it, and then pay for the whole game if you like it. The link below is for the game’s pre-registration, which right now will only serve to notify you once the game is available for download.

SOURCE: @Nintendo

PRE-REGISTER: Google Play Store