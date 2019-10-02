Microsoft’s very own Project xCloud is slowly becoming a reality. It’s been almost a year ago when we first mentioned the Microsoft Project xCloud made for everyone in mind. The idea was to allow gamers to enjoy Xbox games right on their smartphones, laptop, or PC. Earlier this year, the result was a demo of Forza Horizon 4. And just last week, we noted the Microsoft Project xCloud game streaming service is almost ready. It’s definitely up for release as the xCloud preview app is now available in the US, UK, and South Korea.

The game streaming service includes this Xbox Game Streaming app that is only available on preview. The Xbox website has a dedicated section for the Project xCloud. Details on how to stream Xbox games from the cloud have been provided. It’s teasing the public to play those Xbox favorites right on your smartphone or tablet over WiFi or mobile data from the cloud.

Microsoft is still rolling out the test so more testers are needed. We encourage you to try and see if the games are really console-quality. No need to download the titles because they are always ready to run from the cloud. The only challenge is having an uninterrupted Internet connection.

To participate, make sure you have a compatible device running at least Bluetooth version 4.0+ and Android 6.0. You must have the compatible Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth. Connection required is 5GHz Wi-Fi or mobile data of 10Mbps download. Get the Xbox Game Streaming App from the Google Play Store.

The Preview version of the Xbox Game Streaming app requires an Android phone or tablet plus mobile data. A Bluetooth controller is needed, as well as, your own Microsoft Account with Xbox profile. For now, the project is by invitation only. The number of games listed is limited but we can expect more will be added.