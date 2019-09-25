The Microsoft Project xCloud is about to go public. Only a few tests and tweaks here and there, Microsoft is expected to make an official announcement. In partnership with T-Mobile, we’ll get to enjoy game streaming like never before. Cloud gaming is relatively a new category but the software giant has an edge over the competition. It has the Xbox business that it can work on and eventually market. That seems to be the case as Xbox One titles can soon stream to other devices through connection to a mobile network.

Initially, only a limited number or users will receive an invitation to test out the Project xCloud. Once they get into the public preview program, they can start streaming Xbox One games.

The setup also needs the consumer to be subscribed to unlimited data plans of T-Mobile. That’s a requirement to qualify to be invited. Metro subscribers can also get an invitation.

Minimum device requirement is Android 6.0. The tablet or phone must also support Bluetooth 4.0 to connect to an Xbox One Wireless Controller. Below these requirements, it won’t be compatible. Of course, a Microsoft account is also needed but that shouldn’t be a problem because Xbox One gamers have that already.

Project xCloud public preview will be given by next month. First games that can be streamed to a few Android devices include Killer Instinct, Sea of Thieves, Halo 5: Guardians, and Gears 5. More will be added to the list of games for Project xCloud. We know this system will directly rival Google Stadia so Q4 2019 is getting to be exciting.

Feel free to sign-up for the Project xCloud public preview HERE if you live in the US or the UK. For those in South Korea, try registering HERE. The last call will be by the Project xCloud team. We’d like to think selection will be random.