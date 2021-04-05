It’s April and time for another edition of the Stadia SavePoint. The latest SavePoint blog post by Google narrows in on the new titles landing on the platform, along with other noticeable updates for gamers. The survival horror series Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition has launched and Stadia Pro members can claim it for free right away. Also, pre-ordering Resident Evil Village comes with the free Stadia Premiere Edition before May 21 (midnight Pacific time) until the stock lasts, so keep an eye on that one.

For free Stadia subscribers, the HITMAN- Free Starter Pack is up for grabs – complete with the select mission of the HITMAN – World of Assassination trilogy. Players can also claim titles including Destiny 2, Super Bomberman R Online and Crayta: Starter Edition.

Gamers got to experience the sports action in FIFA 21 and action-adventure in Saints Row: The Third Remastered. The mystic adventure of the Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, and racing thrills in DIRT 5 also gripped gamers on the platform.

Stadia Pro subscribers got the chance to experience more games including – PixelJunk Raiders, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, AVICII Invector, and Reigns. The unique State Share feature is now available for the action-adventure rouge title PixelJunk Raiders for gamers to exploit and share gameplay clips with buddies.

Players can also check the exclusive discounts as a part of the Pro subscription, and other members will also get special discount offers. Since they will vary depending on the subscription and region, you can check them right away to reap the benefits.

More games released on Stadia in March include Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm, Kaze and the Wild Masks, Murder by Numbers, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and Terraria.