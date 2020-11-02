October was a busy month for Stadia with loads of new updates and gaming titles being added to the platform. As a part of the Stadia Savepoint series, all the new stuff coming to Stadia has been recapped – if you missed out on some bits. In total 29 games landed on Stadia with more coming on November 1.

The hot titles for the month included Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access where players conquered the Dungeons & Dragons adventure, battled for supremacy in Watch Dogs: Legion and explored the path of vengeance in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Other new titles announced in October include Far Cry 5, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Phoenix Point and ARK: Survival Evolved.

In Baldur’s Gate 3 now there’s crowd choice where viewers can vote on the decisions made by players when live streaming on YouTube. Stadia collaborated with YouTube Creators Lamarr Wilson and LaurenZside to reveal no cost exclusive demos of games like PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle (Coming November 17) and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

During October, the OpenDev Beta of gaming title HUMANKIND was also released on Stadia. Players looking for free content will get six new titles in November – the likes of Sniper Elite 4, Risk of Rain 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek and Sundered: Eldritch Edition.

In October, Stadia pushed the mobile data gameplay (4G and 5G) from Experiments to a full-fledged feature. Now the feature can take up 2.7GB data per hour depending on the network and connection. Therefore, it will not be available in all regions. Push notifications about any Stadia Pro games, new friend requests etc. are enabled in Stadia app for Android and iOS. The referral program is underway wherein you get an extra free month of games and extra Stadia Pro month if you subscribe to Stadia Pro.