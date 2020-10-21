Google just added to Stadia a Tandem Mode that gives players more freedom with support for third-party controllers. Now, for additional fun, Google is launching a Stadia game for a free demo and also rolling out some notable titles in the near future, which should bring more players flocking to the cloud gaming scene. Starting now through October 27, gamers can enjoy the mega multiplayer mayhem with the Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle demo for free – yes, without the need for a Stadia Pro subscription.

You can play the Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle demo by simply clicking here. Create a Stadia account if you don’t already have one and you’re good to go. In addition to Pac-Man, gamers will also get to try free demos for Humankind and Immortals Fenyx Rising that would both be available later this week.

Free demo is a good way forward by Google to give potential cloud gamers an experience of how it will be playing on the platform before they can commit. When a user’s happy with the Mega Tunnel Battle gameplay, they can pre-order the full game on Stadia for $19.99.

Now, Pac-Man isn’t the only game that Google has plans to bring to Stadia. To let gamers experience one of the finest Star Wars stories, the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen is coming to Stadia on November 24. This will be followed by the ‘Hello Engineer’ – a Stadia-exclusive multiplayer spin-off of Hello Neighbor which should be available in early 2021.