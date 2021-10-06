To boost its presence even further amid gamers, Google is now giving away the Stadia Premiere Edition kit with select regular titles. This bundle apparently includes the Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller. To be eligible for the offer, the gaming title needs to be priced at $59.99 or above. The deal is limited until 11:59 PM PT on October 10. It will be eligible for gamers in the US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland.

Users who purchase the eligible gaming title, they’ll receive an email and redemption code by October 20, which can be availed by November 20, 2021. The Stadia Premiere bundle usually costs $79.99 and depending on the perception of gaming titles and the Stadia hardware on offer, it could be a sweet deal for many.

Along with this Stadia Savepoint, September update zooms in on the Stadia Pro library which grew to more than 30 titles that subscribers can claim and play. Games like the PGA TOUR 2K21, ARK: Survival Evolved, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, Wave Break and Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager.

September month also brought the Free Play Days as a part of the Pro subscription to explore titles such as Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Siege and Madden NFL 22. New titles added to the store include the highly anticipated sequel in the award-winning narrative adventure series from Square Enix, “Life is Strange: True Colors.”

Stadia players got the chance to explore the high seas courtesy of the Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and the Darksiders III, while the free multi-player demo of the From Space game is also now up for grabs. FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition brought along the chance to play the soccer title well before launch.

Google also introduced the feature that allows connection of Android/iOS smartphones to compatible TV to be used as a controller or find compatible third-party controller. The Ubisoft titles in the Ubisoft+ subscription are also now available in every region Stadia is available.