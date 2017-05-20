Stack Overflow is a website where you can post questions about programming in general, and the community of programmers – experts or enthusiasts – can answer your questions. The purpose of the website sure sounds like a good idea for an app, but when the Stack Exchange app was launched in 2014, people did not immediately connect it with Stack Overflow. This is why a renamed app – now the official Stack Overflow app – has been launched.

In a blog post, Stack Overflow’s Growth Marketing Manager Anita Taylor says that when the Stack Exchange app was launched in 2014 “some of you never discovered that you could use it to view, answer, post and vote on Stack Overflow questions.” Of course, that is a sad, sad thing for a website that thrives on this kind of interaction from the community.

So enter the new Stack Overflow Official App that lets you do everything you want to do on Stack Overflow – which is of course, to view, answer, post and vote on Stack Overflow questions. If you have the old Stack Exchange app, you basically have the same functionally, except that the new app is focused solely on Stack Overflow questions. The old app has content from other communities as well.

The app is already downloadable from the Play Store, but the developers deem it as in beta as of the moment. All features work, but the developers are still tweaking some stuff in the user interface.

SOURCE: Stack Overflow