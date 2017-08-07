When Square Enix launched Mobius Final Fantasy last year as a mobile RPG, we wondered if it would survive in the cutthroat market of Android gaming. There were just too many RPGs around and it felt a little bit oversaturated to be honest. But don’t look now – one year hence and Mobius Final Fantasy is still here, celebrating its anniversary.

To celebrate Mobius Final Fantasy’s first year in service, Square Enix is putting out a gamut of freebies and gifts to mark this milestone, and these are things that should benefit players of the game a whole lot. First up, throughout the whole anniversary month, players in the game can perform one Greater Summon at no cost. Also, players will be able to summon one card for free every day for the entire month.

If that’s not enough, there’s more. Players who log in during the month can receive up to 14 free summon tickets and two Growstars, and players who purchase Magicite for their characters can receive 50% extra, just for this month.

If you haven’t tried Mobius Final Fantasy, now might be a good time to check this game out at the Play Store.

SOURCE: Square Enix