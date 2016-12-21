After announcing that Lara Craft GO and Deus Ex GO are free on Amazon Underground for a limited time, here’s Square Enix once again with new awesome offerings. Some of its most popular games are now on sale and we’re pretty sure that a lot of gamers and geeks are getting excited. We’re used to the game dev company’s generosity when it comes to some of its bestsellers so this round, we can say, is just one of the many.

Eleven games are now discounted. Most of them are Final Fantasy games and only the ‘Adventures of Mana’ and ‘CHRONO TRIGGER’ are different. Square Enix has slapped huge discounts on the premium prices that we suggest you buy and download all of them now before they return to their original prices.

Here’s a rundown of the games on sale for this holiday season:

• Adventures of Mana – $6.99 (from $13.99)

• CHRONO TRIGGER – $4.99 (from $9.99)

• FINAL FANTASY IV: AFTER YEARS – $7.99 (from $15.99)

• FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS – $6.99 (from $13.99)

• FINAL FANTASY III – $7.99 (from $15.99)

• FINAL FANTASY IV – $7.99 (from $15.99)

• FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: Wotl – $6.99 (from $13.99)

• FINAL FANTASY VI – $7.99 (from $15.99)

• FINAL FANTASY V – $7.99 (from $15.99)

• FINAL FANTASY – $3.99 (from $7.99)

• FINAL FANTASY II – $3.99 (from $7.99)

Download all these Square Enix mobile games from the Google Play Store

VIA: AppSales