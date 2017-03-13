Kingdom Hearts Union Cross is the re-launch of critically acclaimed mobile game Kingdom Hearts Unchained Cross, also from Square Enix. Apart from the foundation of the earlier game, there will be a new “multiplayer” mode for the new game for Kingdom Hearts fans to come together and enjoy gaming on mobile.

Kingdom Hearts Union Cross is a multiplayer RPG where players can create teams of six from their party members – filled of course with familiar faces from the Kingdom Hearts franchise. They will then take this team of six to hordes of Heartless enemies and powerful bosses. Sounds like your standard Kingdom Hearts fun, right?

Players will also be able to play on single player quests and missions of varying difficulties. And to facilitate communication between teams of friends, the game now includes emoticons and text bubbles. The game, as was the foundation of the earlier variant, is all about knowing the history of Kingdom Hearts. To facilitate that, there will be a new “Theater Mode” that will allow players to re-watch cutscenes from the franchise.

There is now a pre-registration going on, and this will give players some wallpaper goodies and in-game rewards, so head on over to the official site. If you have Unchained Cross installed, you can just update it when the official update rolls out. Logging in after the official update will also get you rewards.

SOURCE: Square Enix