Before Google Home gets a new sibling, you have to enjoy Spotify-integration with the smart speaker. Before, only premium users of Spotify can exclusively connect to the Google but the latest update brings Spotify and Google Home integration even for free users. If you live in the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, or the United Kingdom, you can enjoy also Spotify right on your Google Home.

The smart speaker by Google works with a number of products and services but Spotify is perhaps one of the most popular and widely used apps.

Last month, we learned Spotify testing out driving mode to random Android users so there is a possibility that the music streaming app will be ready for other similar smart assistants.

Say “Ok Google, Play Spotify” and the Google Assistant will do things for you like search or play a particular artist or song. Make sure you set Spotify as default music service so you can quickly dictate the commands.

Here are some of the most basic commands and phrases the Google Assistant will understand:



“Ok Google, play Spotify”

“Ok Google, play my “chill” playlist”

“Ok Google, play Discover Weekly”

“Ok Google, play Rap Caviar”

SOURCE: Spotify