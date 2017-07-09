Some Spotify for Android users over on reddit are seeing a driving mode for their mobile apps, but it seems like it’s still in the testing stage of course. While everything doesn’t seem to be working perfectly just yet, this mode will probably become important and useful in the long run for those who drive to work every day but still want to enjoy their tunes without becoming too distracted. It includes bigger buttons and the use of voice control features.

When you update your app and you suddenly see a car icon on the lower left of your mobile device, then you might be one of the lucky (accidental?) few that can test it out. Tapping it for the first time will supposedly give you a short intro on how to use it. Aside from the large icons, you can scroll vertically so you can switch between Recents, Featured and then horizontally to change your playlist or albums. This will supposedly be less distracting than the usual UI of the music streaming app.

You’ll also be asked to allow Spotify to access your mic so you can enable the voice commands. The mic button will supposedly allow you to have a voice control UI but unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be working for the selected users as it brings them to a “network error”. Users are also led to a Google Doc when you press the feedback button which may indicate this was an “accidental” server-side update since there is an @spotify.com email required.

But accidental release or not, a driving mode option for Spotify should be useful, especially since not all cars or drivers have an Android Auto or other similar platform for their vehicles. And we all know how important it is to not be distracted while driving. Let’s wait and see what the next move is.

