Say what you want about the Sphero. It’s just a ball. It’s a robot. It’s such an expensive toy but whether you admit it or not, it’s something that teaches the children skills and allows them to try new technologies available. Sphero offers creative play for everyone as it also allows you to take your imagination to a different level. Sphero is a name that brings Connected Play with numerous robot balls. We’ve featured a number of Spheros already including the R2-Q5 remote-controlled Sphero droid, interactive Spider-Man toy, an almost “life-like” Lightning McQueen race car.

We won’t forget that Sphero SPRK+ ball as it taught kids the basics of robotics and programming. This time around, there’s the SPHERO BOLT that goes further with STEAM learning.

The Sphero Bolt works with the Sphero Edu app that contains various information from new learnings to projects to curriculum. It is where kids, their parents, and the teachers can share anything related to the BOLT.

Play with the Sphero Bolt as long as you like. Bring it to your school so you and your classmates can play. New features have been added to gameplay and creative learning starting with an animated and programmable 8×8 LED matrix. That one displays real-time data and graphics.

BOLT-to-BOLT communication, advanced movements, and new games are made possible by the infrared sensors. Battery life is extended while the Auto-Aim feature brings a built-in compass. New learning opportunities through light and brightness can be explored with an ambient sensors.

The Sphero BOLT is available now for $149.99 on retailers and Sphero.com this September. Buy 15 units for only $1,949.99 (around $300 savings). There’s also the “BOLT Power Pack with a charging case and 15 balls for $2499.99.

