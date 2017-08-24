Fans of the rowdy South Park gang will be happy to know the ‘South Park: Phone Destroyer‘ that was announced a couple of months ago during the E3 2017 is now open for pre-registration. If you want to be one of the many gamers interested in playing with Kenny and friends, feel free to sign-up at southparkmobile.com. It was Ubisoft who developed the game so expect it to be full of action and adventure.

The game is currently in soft launch so it’s probably still full of bugs and errors. The devs are working hard to fix all that and to ensure that it is ready for commercial launch.

‘South Park: Phone Destroyer’ is free to download. It is available for both iOS and Android. If you sign up today, you can receive a bonus item once the game is ready for release. Once inside the game, you can get a ManBearPig-inspired outfit. The game is actually a combination of a trade-card collecting game plus real-time combat. It’s a no non-sense adventure game that is loaded with trademark South Park humor delivered by your favorite characters.

If you love the South Park TV show, you will surely enjoy this ‘South Park: Phone Destroyer’. The game revolves around you, the new kid, teaming up with the famous South Park characters to play a new game with the enemies. The game features 60 levels you need to finish to unlock new cards and get more loot. You should upgrade your cards and master them so you can go beat your rivals in Player versus Player mode.

