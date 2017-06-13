Ubisoft has just announced that it is developing a South Park game for mobile, and made that specific announcement at E3 2017. The game is called “South Park: Phone Destroyer”, and it will be coming to err… Android phones at the latter part of this year. We hear that the game is now in soft launch.

Ubisoft showed a short teaser trailer for South Park: Phone Destroyer, and it contains what you would expect – the characters from the show you’ve grown to love and feel awkward about, plus the bonus of having South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone voicing their characters, along with other members of the TV show’s voice cast.

While not specifically mentioned in the trailer, Ubisoft has revealed that the game will be a mix of the fighting game genre and collectible card battles. Players will assemble their card decks that feature their favorite South Park characters and face their opponents in PvP matches. Also, if you were wondering – yes, you can kill Kenny in the game.

The game is apparently in soft launch at the moment. This phase allows users from Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland to play an early version of the game. You would expect that after this period, there would be some time of fine tuning before it is launched globally.

SOURCE: Ubisoft