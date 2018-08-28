The Sony Xperia XZ3 hasn’t been formally announced but we’re seeing the device as early as June. Specs were made public and that first picture leak showed no notch. We already knew the phone would be unveiled at the IFA 2018 and we even told you everything you need to know. We’re not expecting all the information we knew would turn out true but we’re hoping those rendered images and 360-degree video shared online are the closest we have to the real thing.

Another set of leaked Xperia XZ3 pics confirmed it will be notch-less. Now another related photo tells as the same thing: Sony isn’t jumping onto the notch bandwagon. This is something we’ve been saying every time a new Sony phone is being leaked and the image from mysmartprice proves that.

The Sony Xperia XZ3 flagship phone appears to be available in four color variants: Green, White, Black, and Burgundy. Not all colors will be released in all markets so expect variations.

The Xperia XZ3 looks a lot like the Xperia XZ2. Sony doesn’t frequently change its style and design and this one is no different. The metal unibody is noticeable though compared to the glass build of the XZ2.

The phone’s bezels are not significantly slimmer. They are thick compared to the XZ2. At the side, you see the standard power button, camera shutter key, and volume rockers. There is a single rear camera with LED flash.

Sony’s Xperia XZ3 is believed to feature the following: a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen, 080 x 2160 Full HD+ display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 Full HD+ resolution, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, Hybrid Dual-SIM card slots, rear cam with PDAF + laser autofocus. We’re assuming Android 9 Pie will run on the smartphone at launch.

VIA: SlashGear