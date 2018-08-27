Sony hasn’t officially confirmed that there will be a new XZ device, but we feel like we know everything about it by this time since there have been so many leaks and rumors the past few weeks about the supposedly upcoming Xperia XZ3. Now we are getting a glimpse of the alleged device as the folks over at MySmartPrice have posted what are alleged actual images of the device. The good news is that it doesn’t seem to have the controversial notch that are part of some flagship devices now.

The leaked image, if it’s indeed the Xperia XZ3 shows several details about the smartphone, some of which confirm previous information that we’ve learned about it. For one thing, it doesn’t have any notch, much to the relief of those who particularly hate this new design trend. Even better news is that it seemingly has extremely thin bezels despite the lack of the notch and has a full-screen display with a high-resolution screen.

One of the constant rumors about the upcoming device is that it will be focusing on users who want a powerful mobile photo tool to go along with their smartphone. It is rumored to be sporting an amazing 48MP main camera although it won’t be a dual cam one, just like its predecessor, the Xperia XZ2. The leaked image shows a pretty large rear camera but there’s also a tall, oval sensor between the and the dual-tone LED flash. This may be a Hybrid focusing tech that combines phase-detection and laser-detection autofocus.

It also looks like the device has a dedicated shutter button on the lower right, aside from the more usual virtual one that most phones have. Above that shutter button and below the volume rocker, it looks like we have the power button. The fingerprint scanner seems to still be at the back and not in-display one that some flagships have now done. There also is a faint NFC logo beside the sensor at the back and we may also see a single SIM from the display despite rumors it will have a dual SIM.

Since the Xperia XZ3 is still an unannounced device, we can only assume that it will be unveiled at the upcoming IFA 2018. There are no details yet as to the availability or even pricing, or if it’s a real phone just yet. But in the meantime, we have all these rumored and leaked details to tide us over.

VIA: MySmartPrice