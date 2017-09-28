When the Sony Xperia XZ1 Factory Unlocked Phone went up for sale on Amazon last week, we knew the Xperia Compact version will follow soon. True enough, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is now available on the e-commerce site but only for pre-order. The phone will be released starting October 4, Wednesday, next week. Full retail price on Amazon is $599.99 and will be offered with U.S. Warranty and as a Factory Unlocked Phone.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Factory Unlocked Phone comes equipped with a 4.6-inch HD TRILUMINOUS display screen, 32GB onboard storage, 19MP rear camera with Motion Eye sensor and Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, 8MP front-facing camera, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage (UFS), LTE (4G) Cat 15, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and a 2700mAh battery.

The new Android-powered phone is ready for outdoor and rough use with its full-metal compact design and IP 65/68 dust- and water-resistance rating. When it comes to audio quality, the phone boasts of Digital Noise Cancellation tech, high-resolution audio capability with DSEE-HX, LDAC, SmartAmp, and S-Force Front Surround Sound.

This Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact already runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Specs of the smartphone are good enough to consider it a flagship device. It comes unlocked from Amazon which means you can use it with different mobile networks.

