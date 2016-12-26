Sony has always been known for its great camera phones. You may not be impressed so much with device performance and speed but the imaging and camera system is definitely a winner. That’s somehow expected because Sony is known to be one of the camera experts in the photography world. No doubt the brand has made it many times on several benchmark tests. But when it comes to mobile photography, we rely on DxoMark and Sony is no stranger.

In July of this year, the Sony Xperia X Performance hit the top rank, tied with the HTC 10 and the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. That Sony phone received a DxMark Mobile Score of 88. This time, the Xperia XZ is on the spotlight and it’s no different because its only a point shy away of the Xperia X Performance’s.

The Sony Xperia XZ boasts of a 23 megapixel rear camera with a 1/2.3″-type sensor and a wide-angle 24mm f/2 lens. When it comes to mobile photography, the phone offers good target exposures even in very low-light conditions. Autofocus in all lighting conditions is also accurate and fast–best in bright light. The low light images show less noise and with details still well-preserved. With the unit’s flash and no other light sources, white balance and color are generally pleasant. Unfortunately, you may see some rings or halos in scenes taken in bright light. The corners also sometimes lose the sharpness compared to the center. Details are lost in high-contrast scenes (highlight and shadow) and in low-contrast areas.

When it comes to mobile video, phone delivers “very good video stabilization in all lighting conditions”, fast and accurate autofocus, smooth exposure convergence, good overall exposure, as well as, low level of luminance noise. Disadvantages are few but micro-vibrations during video capture with a tripod are noticeable. Most videos captured have residual motion blur. There is also a slight buildup of chromatic noise and color shading visible in low-light conditions.

SOURCE: DxOMark