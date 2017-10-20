The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus was only introduced during the IFA event in Berlin last August. As promised that it would go on sale on October 20, the phone is now out as an exclusive product offering by Amazon. We can see the Android-powered phone on the website but still for pre-order for the October 23 market release. This Plus version joins the Xperia XA1 and the XA1 Ultra.

The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is now offered unlocked on Amazon. It sports a 5.5-inch screen, 32GB onboard storage, 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 23MP rear camera with AF, f/2.0 aperture HDR, SteadyShot, and an 8MP front-facing camera. The specs and features aren’t really different from one another. What will greatly differ are the batteries. This Plus version has a bigger screen and bigger batteries.

The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is powered by a 3440mAh battery with QNovo Adaptive Charging and STAMINA Mode. The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra only has 2700mAh while the standard model has 2300mAh. It’s not premium but only mid-range. The device is also offered unlocked so you are free to use any SIM from compatible GSM and LTE carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, simple mobile, Cricket Wireless, and Straight Talk among others.

SOURCE: Amazon