You may be anticipating for this one already so if you have an Xperia XA1 phone, you’ll be happy to know the device is now ready for Android 8.0 Oreo. The cookie update has been elusive but the past few weeks and in the coming months, expect it to arrive any day now. Specifically, build 48.1.A.0.116 will be pushed to XA1s. It includes the February 5 Android security patch level. FTF firmware files are ready as provided by the Xperia Blog. Bugs may still be encountered but the phones will finally be Oreo-ready.

From Android 7.0 Nougat build 48.0.A.1.131, your Sony Xperia XA1, XA1 Plus, and XA1 Ultra will be upgraded to the latest Android version. We can’t tell yet if these phones will still be able to support Android P (Android 9.0) but we’re crossing our fingers they will still be eligible for the next dessert.

This update brings a number of changes including notification dots, picture-in-picture, and Google Play Protect security. We’re assuming Night mode will disappear this time as we reported earlier.

Sony notes the newest Android OS will deliver the latest features. Existing user data will not be affected by the update and you can’t easily revert to an older version. Expect the OTA to be delivered to your device but you can always check settings manually. It is highly recommended that your phone is connected to WiFi for a quick and uninterrupted download.

