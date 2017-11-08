It was less than two weeks ago when Sony rolled out the Xperia R1 and R1 Plus in India with different RAM and storage. Before this week is over, the Indian market will be served with the two new Xperia smartphones that are considered entry-level and affordable. They are almost the same when it comes to the standard specs–a 5.2-inch 720p screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing shooter, and a 2620mAh battery. As we mentioned before, their main difference will be the RAM and storage capacity.

Sony is promising more improved cameras on a mid-range device. There’s a new camera user interface where you can choose different scenes from Landscape to Portrait and HDR. More filters are added apart from the new focus circle and camera settings menu. If you want a quicker way to edit or add a ‘wow’ factor to your photos, you can apply the Mono, Sepia, or Negative filters.

The Sony Xperia R1 is said to be the one pictured below but it looks more like a prototype. The design is very similar to the Xperia R phones released last month. Let’s just wait and see the official product announcement.

VIA: XPERIA Blog

[timeline[