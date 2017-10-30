There is a new Sony Xperia in town. Well, at least, in India where Sony recently announced the mid-range Xperia R1 and R1 Plus. The two smartphones are said to be loaded with fun so we have high expectations from the two. The Xperia R is a new series of phones from the company that offers value for money. We’re glad to know that Sony is still working on new phones eventhough we have no idea how business is doing these days.

The Sony Xperia R devices will be ready in India as the latest mid-rangers. The two boast a familiar Xperia design with great specs. They are not premium but good enough for standard smartphone use. The Xperia R1 comes equipped with a 5.2-inch screen with 720p resolution, 2GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, 8MP selfie camera, 13MP rear camera, 2620mAh battery.

There is also the Xperia R1 Plus that is not exactly bigger. It only has the higher 3GB RAM and a 32GB onboard storage compared to the 2GB RAM and 16GB memory. Obviously, there is the difference in pricing–INR 13,990 and INR 15,990 (around $215 and $245).

Starting November 10, you can avail of these phones in Silver or Black from either Flipkart of Amazon. Both phones run Android Nougat but can be upgraded to Android Oreo once the mobile OS is ready.

