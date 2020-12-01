Sony remains in the mobile business. It’s not going anywhere but we believe it needs to make adjustments so it will continue to sell its Xperia phones. For one, it needs to regularly update its phones with the latest Android version. Android 11 is now ready for some of Xperia devices and the update will roll out this December. The first Xperia smartphone to receive it is the Xperia 1 II. Sony’s flagship for 2020 will get Android 11 and this will include low motion video recordings in 4K HDR at 120 fps as mentioned.

From the end of January 2021, the Android 11 update will roll out to these duo: the Sony Xperia 10 II and Xperia 5 II. The following month in February, the Xperia 5 and Xperia will receive the same.

We’re not sure if the 2019 flagships, the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus phones, will get Android 11. We hope to hear from Sony about these older models.

So far, we only know these five Sony Xperia phones will be upgraded to Android 11. Some people may think the Xperia phones are already behind. We’re just glad to know Sony is still working on updates for its current devices. We know the Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II will also get up to Android 13 OS.

Here is the rollout schedule again of Android 11 firmware for the Sony Xperia devices:

• Sony Xperia 1 II (December 2020)

• Sony Xperia 5 II (January 2021)

• Sony Xperia 10 II (January 2021)

• Sony Xperia 1 (February 2021)

• Sony Xperia 5 (February 2021)

We’re hoping Sony will add to the list of Xperia phones getting Android 11. Hopefully, next year, the company will make another related announcement.