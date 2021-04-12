In about a couple of days, Sony will introduce new Xperia phones. The new product launch is happening very soon as we’ve seen a number of teasers and leaked details. A recent information was shared, showing an official image of the Sony Xperia 10 III. But then again the photo is in low-res so we can’t say much except surmise the rear multiple camera system will be pill-shaped as seen in previous renders of the Sony Xperia 1 III and the Sony Xperia 10 III.

The two are basically the same in design but we can expect specs and features will be different. The Sony Xperia 2021 smartphones are said to be more advanced despite the thicker bezels we see.

We see a black and white color option. We’re not sure why the quality of the image is so poor. That really is ironic in this day and age when hi-res phone cameras are already available. Even screenshots are supposed to be clear so this is a mystery.

The image shows some white part in the upper left of the display. It could just be an icon or maybe a flash. We’re not sure.

Our source listed the specs of the Sony Xperia 10 III. The display will be 6.0-inches with FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with 6GB of RAM. It will run on Android 11 OS and come with 128GB onboard storage.

The Sony XPERIA 10 III runs on a 4500mAh battery. The triple rear camera setup will consist of an 8MP + 12MP + 8MP plus an 8MP selfie camera. It will still feature a microSD card slot plus WiFi a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.1. Dimensions are 154 x 68 x 8.3mm.