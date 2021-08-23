Sony has officially introduced a new smartphone albeit quietly in Japan. The Xperia 10 III now has a Lite version that can be purchased from some Japanese MVNO carriers. The phone will be sold SIM-free. It will come with a microSD card slot so you can extend the 64GB onboard storage. The RAM is still 6GB. Sony has removed other features and components that other people may not really need like the FM radio support. The latter is not really offered in many markets so it only makes sense the company takes it out.

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite now comes with eSIM support. The 3.5 mm headphone jack has remained. There is still the same large 6-inch screen with 1080p+ OLED display, 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech, Snapdragon 690 processor, and IP68 dust- and water-resistance.

When it comes to imaging, there is the 12MP primary + 8MP tele + 8MP ultra-wide and an 8MP selfie camera. They are similar to what the original Sony Xperia 10 III has. Other features include the usual connectivity options: Bluetooth v5.10, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3G, 4G, and USB Type-C plus a fingerprint sensor.

If you live in Japan, you can choose from these colors: Blue, Pink, Black, and White. The Blue and Pink are exclusive offers from Rakuten. Other carriers like Mineo, Goo, Nuro Mobile, and IIJmio will also sell the phone for JPY 46,800. That is about $425 in the United States.