Sony has a number of new products in store for the mobile industry. Let’s start with the Xperia 1, the same phone we saw last week set in purple. This sleek smartphone can be considered a powerhouse because of the “technological advancements” and “professional-grade features” Sony implemented. The 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display noted before is true for the Xperia 1 and we’re excited to try out this screen for viewing movies on the large 6.5-inch screen real estate.

If you’re a fan of Sony’s popular BRAVIA TV technology, the phone is powered by the same tech. It delivers HDR remastering for excellent clarity, color, and contrast all the time.

The Sony Xperia 1 will be largely known for its premium display. Expect premium color accuracy with the new Creator, wide color space ITU-R BT.2020, 10-bit tonal gradation, DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65, and of course, the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Simply put, the new Sony Xperia 1 phone offers professional-level quality of images and videos whether you’re just viewing, recording, or shooting photographs. Mobile photography is made better and easier with the advanced triple lens camera setup that consists of a 16mm lens (wide landscapes), a 26mm lens, and a 52mm telephoto lens.

The Sony Xperia 1 also adopts the BIONZ X tech for mobile and Eye AF (Auto Focus). Other phone features include RAW noise reduction, new Cinema Pro, 4K HDR shooting at 24fps in 21:9, multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos sound, and a Game Enhancer to enhance mobile gaming. The phone comes equipped with the following: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile processor, Gigabit LTE, Snapdragon Elite Gaming, a 3330 mAh battery with Battery Care and Smart Stamina, and Xperia Adaptive Charging

The Android 9 Pie-powered Xperia 1 from Sony will be out in White, Gray, Black, and Purple. Availability will begin late Spring 2019 in the US. No word on pricing yet but we’ll let you know soon.