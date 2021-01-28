The Sony Xperia 1 II Camera was launched in the first half of 2020. It was announced with powerful camera specs and technology. A 5G model soon went up for pre-order in the US. We quickly saw the camera potential in a series of videos. The phone was also promised with battery longevity even with intense gaming and up to Android 13 OS update. We started anticipating for the Sony Xperia 1 III as an early leak suggested better display and selfie camera.

But while waiting, let’s take a look at the Sony Xperia 1 II. The phone was recently reviewed by DxOMark and gave it a score of 112. That’s a decent average score but not enough to bring the device to the the top rankings. It only comes after the Google Pixel 4, Honor 20 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Exynos) but is tied with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 (Snapdragon).

Sony Xperia 1 II Key Specs

Let’s review the specs of the camera. There are three major cameras: as 12MP standard-wide with f/1.7, dual pixel PDAF, and OIS + 12MP Ultra-wide with f/2.2 lens and dual pixel PDAF + 12MP f/2.4 lens with PDAF and OIS. There is also a 0.3MP 3D ToF sensor and LED flash. The phone can record 1080p viddeos at at 30/60/120 fps and 4K at 24/25/30/60 fps.

Sony Xperia 1 II Key Pros

DxOMark only listed a few advantages of the Sony Xperia 1 II. Even in challenging low light environments, you will see low noise. The phone shows wide dynamic range outdoors and good detail in ultra-wide shots. Depth estimation in portrait mode and white balance in outdoor videos are accurate.

Sony Xperia 1 II Key Cons

The Sony Xperia 1 II camera is supposedly powerful but the reviewers noticed a numerous issues and unimpressive photo and video quality. There is limited dynamic range in moderate to low light, color casts and color quantization and hue shift artifacts in stills. The tele camera shows low details.

When it comes to videos, exposure low in dim light and video dynamic range is limited. Stabilization causes residual movement. There’s some chroma noise in low-light videos and uneven white balance transitions in videos. Video AF doesn’t track in dim light.