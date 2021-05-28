Sony may not be the best when it comes to smartphones but it has been a reliable brand when it comes to innovation. It knows cameras and audio technology so we trust it when it comes up with something new. There is no new phone although we’re anticipating for the Sony Xperia Ace 2. The company is said to introduce a new pair of wireless earbuds with two color options: Black or White with accents of gold. The details we know have just been leaked so we’re careful to take things with a pinch of salt.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds are highly anticipated. The pair will soon offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which is a feature that people look for when it comes to earphones, earbuds, or headsets. Other features are also premium so we can consider this as a pair of true wireless earbuds.

The upcoming Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds are said to rival the AirPods Pro when it comes to audio quality. That’s something Sony can do. Our source said the pair will come with Sony’s LDAC technology which will allow hi-res audio streaming. An IPX4 housing may be used for water resistance so the earbuds can survive some water-splash, rain, or your sweat.

Sony will release the earbuds with a compatible charging case. The pair may support Qi wireless chargind and USB-C wired charging. The combined batteries will extend battery life up to 24 hours with ANC. Turn off the ANC and it can be extended up to 36 hours.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds may be sold for 279 EUT in Europe. That is about $350 in the United States when it’s released in the market. Let’s wait and see.