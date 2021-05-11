The Sony WF-1000XM4 may be announced soon. It’s been a while since Sony has introduced a new pair of headphones. The last one we featured was the Sony WF-SP800N headphones that offered immersive and true wireless audio. We even got to review the pair and said it has the ANC advantage. Next in line is the WF-1000XM4 according to some leaked images. We can expect improved hi-res audio support, a longer battery life, and better overall performance. We can also to a design that is more attractive and also more comfortable to wear.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is pictured here. The photos below tell us a number of things. Our source has been generous enough by sharing more information.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 could be announced in June. The pair has been sighted on the FCC already which means its arrival is happening soon. No exact date has been given yet though.

Looking at the images, there are some important details to watch out for. The charging pins look different on the left and right units. The proximity sensor is placed on the earbuds’ underside. There is a circular flat part that holds the Bluetooth antenna.

The case may remind you of old models but we’re certain it’s better and more powerful It’s a charging case with output rated as 5V = 140mA. It will be faster in charging–around maybe 10 minutes to extend audio playback up to two hours.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 case could also offer wireless charging. That’s a possibility since Xperia has a battery share function. Dimensions could be 64.44 x 28.1mm or 55.5 x 25.5 x 34 mm as per the latest leak.