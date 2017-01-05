Another year at CES, another batch of big screen 4K TVs that Sony is trying to tempt you with. This time, the flagship is the new BRAVIA OLED A1E series, boasting of the deepest blacks you ever could see on a TV screen possible only via an OLED display, of course. Then the BRAVIA X930E/X940E look to be the more affordable ones, but still sporting awesome HDR capabilities.

The BRAVIA OLED A1E series starts at an already large 55-inch model all the way up to a ginormous 77-inch one. It reportedly features 8 million self-illuminating pixels to give you clarity beyond compare. The audio emanates from the screen itself – Sony calls this Acoustic Surface technology. So all this in 4K resolution, plus HDR technology to boot. Everything is powered by Android TV, so you can get your movies, TV series, games and more on this big screen, but it will not come cheap, we assume.

The BRAVIA X930E/X940E will be the more affordable ones, if spending on a big screen TV is your thing. The X930E will have 55-inch and 65-inch variants, while the X940E will have a 75-inch model. This come in an ultra-slim design, with 4K LED displays and HDR technology as well. Except for the OLED displays of the flagship series, we doubt you’ll see the difference here, except maybe for the screen’s execution of black colors. Everything will also run under Android TV, so you can enjoy the connectivity on these screens as well.

These have been announced at CES 2017, but there is still no information on the pricing. But get ready to spend a good amount of your savings if you want to get these screens into your living room.

SOURCE: Sony