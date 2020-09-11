A new Xperia phone will be unveiled by Sony. We are certain of that now as an Xperia Announcement livestream is scheduled for September 17 on YouTube. The big launch will obviously be done virtually. The preview does not show much except for the horizontal lines, the date, and the time–9:00 CEST / 16:00 JST. The company doesn’t even say the Xperia phone model but we have already mentioned the Sony Xperia 5 II phone from last month. A teaser video was leaked and we knew a new phone would be coming very soon.

If you may remember, the Sony Xperia 5 II leak also showed a phone with similar horizontal lines. They could be referring to the 1080p 120Hz OLED screen as mentioned. The phone is also said to run on a 4000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm plus 8GB of RAM.

In the earlier leak, the launch date mentioned was also September 17 so it is probably for the same product. Phone specs and features of the Xperia phone were leaked ahead of launch. It’s known this early as the brand’s new flagship smartphone. It is said to come with a 6.1-inch display with the 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch scanning rate, Full HD+ resolution, and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

It will have 128GB built-in memory which can be expanded via a micro SD card slot. With the Snapdragon 865 SoC, we can probably expect 5G support. When it comes to the imaging department, there will be a triple rear camera system–all 12 megapixels–with ultra-wide f/1.7, wide f/2.2, and XX zoom f/2.4 lens. Sony will probably use its OIS and EIS stabilization technologies with a 124-degree field-of-view.