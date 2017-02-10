It was an unfortunate thing that Sony had to stop the rollout of Android 7.0 Nougat to its older Xperia Z family flagships due to some problems in the build. But that’s all behind us now, it seems, as the Japanese electronics giant has again restarted the rollout. This time, the company has made sure that the issues with the previous build have been fixed.

Sony is now rolling out a new build of Android Nougat-based software to the Sony Xperia Z5, Z3 Plus (or Z4 in some areas), and the Xperia Z4 Tablet. The new build is version 32.3.A.0.376, and one can only hope that they have indeed fixed the issues and problems from the initial Nougat rollout.

The initial build had problems mainly with audio playback, especially when third-party apps are used. There were also storage issues, with the devices having slow read performance on encrypted SD card data. Sony had to stop the rollout and fix the issues.

The rollout will be staged in waves, as per usual, so while it has begun now, some users might get their update notifications within a few days or so. If you have downloaded the firmware, let us know if you do like it.

VIA: Xperia Blog