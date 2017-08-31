We were given a heads up that more products will arrive with built-in Google Assistant. Google won’t be the only smart speaker that will come with the smart voice assistant as more companies are set to introduce their own. One of the first in line is Sony launching the LF-S50G wireless speaker. Like the Google Home, this one lets you play your favorite songs, skip to the next song, or turn up the volume just by saying “Ok Google”.

This smart speaker can do many things for you, thanks to the Google Assistant. It’s really like having your own digital assistant that you can talk to. Ask for the weather or traffic condition, check the dictionary, or turn on/off the lights in the living room. You need a reliable WiFi and the Google Home app installed on your smartphone to get started. Sony has given the consumers a new alternative to the few smart speakers available in the market. It looks like just another 360-degree wireless speaker but having Google Assistant built-in makes it a more powerful choice.

The Sony LF-S50G Wireless Speaker boasts of a dedicated subwoofer, omnidirectional two stage diffuser, NFC, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, and an IPX3 splash-proof design. The latter makes it ideal to use in the kitchen where it can take some water splash. What’s also good about this wireless speaker is that it can support simple gesture controls for adjusting the volume, skipping songs, and playing music.

Sony LF-S50G wireless speaker costs $199.99 when it becomes available in October.

