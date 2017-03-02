Earlier this year at the CES in Las Vegas, Sony rolled out the Extra Bass wireless speakers and headphones. The new lineup of audio products can actually be controlled from a compatible app simply called as Headphones Connect. The app lets you customize your favorite pair of Sony headphones according to your preference, easily control audio from a central location, and quickly connect to a smartphone.

The app features a special dashboard where you can change and view settings quickly. You can easily switch ‘Surround’ settings, control ”CLEAR BASS” settings (Electro bass booster), and setup for the first time users with the “Connection guide”.

At present, there are only few compatible Sony products–the MDR-XB950N1 and MDR-XB950B1–but availability will still depend on the country or region. Just note that some services and functions may not be available in some regions. Not all features will also be supported by certain devices. Check and update the app regularly so you are up-to-date with the latest news and features.

With a single click of the app, you can easily experience live music as if you’re in an area or concert hall. Bass is controllable depending on how you want to boost your music. Right on the app, you can also add more headphones as long as the model is supported.

Download Sony Headphones Connect from the Google Play Store