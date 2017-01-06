You can never have enough speaker and audio systems at home. You can set up one on each room or floor and connect them in one network. There are many products to choose from but one of the more trusted names in the business is Sony which recently announced new portable wireless speakers with EXTRA BASS technology. It’s a new feature that delivers higher quality audio.

The speakers are great for those songs with extreme basslines. If you enjoy party music, this new Sony technology on wireless speakers can be perfect. The flashing lights actually sync to the beat for a cool effect. One model can be connected wirelessly to another speaker with stereo sound. Each speaker is also water-resistant so you don’t have to worry about it getting near the pool or getting poured over with your drink.

Keeping audio more personal are two new pairs of headphones: Sony MDR-XB950N1 and MDR-XB950B1. They also have the EXTRA BASS technology.

Here is a rundown of then new Sony EXTRA BASS products:

• Sony SRS-XB40 EXTRA BASS Wireless Speaker – €230 in blue, black or red

• Sony SRS-XB30 EXTRA BASSWireless Speaker – €170 in blue, black, red, white, or green

• Sony SRS-XB20 EXTRA BASSWireless Speaker – €120 in blue, black, red, white, or green

• Sony SRS-XB10 EXTRA BASS Wireless Speaker- €60 in blue, black, red, white, green, or yellow

• Sony MDR-XB950B1 EXTRA BASS Wireless Headphones – €250 in black or green

• Sony MDR-XB950N1 EXTRA BASS Wireless Headphones – €200 in black, red, or blue

SOURCE: Sony