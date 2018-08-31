Aside from the Sony Xperia XZ3, the company has also introduced a new watch. It is described as a fashion watch which is another first from Sony. It’s not the kind of fashion watch you usually know and wear that is mostly stylish and attractive. This watch, officially called as the FES Watch u, features a unique technology that lets you change the watch design with a single touch of a button. E-paper is very much used here, with the idea of bringing tech and fashion together…as always.

If this is the first time you’re learning about the watch, it’s not. Sony started crowdsourcing FES Watch U e-ink watch back in 2016. Actually, it’s exactly two years ago since we last featured the e-ink watch.

The watch features what is called an active matrix flexible e-Paper in the strap and face. This way, the user can customize the watch anytime depending on the attitude, mood, or style.

Personalization usually always sells. This Sony fashion watch includes a hundred pre-loaded designs you can access from the FES Closet app. More designs in greyscale will be added as Sony continues to work with other designers. The watch owner can also make his own or use any photography from another smartphone.

What makes the e-ink watch work is a thermocompression technology from Japan. The Sony FES Watch U comes with a stainless-steel case and buckle and a piece of e-Paper inside.

You can choose from the silver with mineral glass version or the premium black with sapphire glass. The sapphire glass comes with titanium ion-plating and an anti-reflection coating to be scratchless.

The SONY FES Watch U has won the Good Design Award of 2017 in Japan and the iF DESIGN AWARD 2018. You can now buy the watch in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It will be out in Europe next month, ready for both Android and iOS with IPX5/7 water proof rating, and a long-lasting battery life.

Price tag reads £529 ($688) and £699 ($909) for the silver and black version. Expect the FES Watch U to be out in the UK, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy.

SOURCE: Sony