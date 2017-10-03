Sony’s Open Devices Program is a way for users to build and try out what their device would look like in official Android Open Source Program (AOSP) software – or what most people would call “stock Android”. Sony has allowed the unlocking of some of their devices’ bootloaders so this can be done. And now Android Oreo is now available for the program.

Sony’s Open Devices Program support the following devices – the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XZ, Xperia X Performance, Xperia X and Xperia X Compact. So this means that users will be able to build and flash Android O AOSP ROM on the devices mentioned above.

Building an AOSP ROM will take a bit of work from the users, and a little bit of coding knowledge, but nothing that should be too difficult for people who are tech savvy. Sony even gives you a “build guide” for how to build your own Android Oreo AOSP ROM.

Remember, though, that unlocking your Sony Xperia device will deactivate the DRM protected features on your Xperia device – such as audio and camera enhancements. If you’re willing to live with that, then have fun flashing Oreo into your Sony Xperia device.

SOURCE: Sony