If you know the game Persona 5, this would immediately be recognizable and interesting to you. If not, we might have to explain a bit. But this is the fact, someone made a messaging app to mimic the one used in the Persona 5 game. The app is pretty much a visual trip, much like the game was, and is very stylized, which means normal people might not like it, but fans of the game surely will.





Persona 5 is an RPG game that launched on the PlayStation 4 in 2016 in Japan. It was popular enough that Atlus – the game’s developer – eventually launched the game worldwide just a little over a month ago. In the game, they use a pretty stylized messaging app – immediately familiar to those who have played the game.

Now in real life, a Redditor who goes by the handle “alfredbulbasaur” started working on making the in-game messaging app a real life app you can install on your Android device. Guess what? He actually did it and it’s now available on Google Play.

The app is a first release, so there might be a few bugs here and there, but if you are a fan of the game, this might be a great app for you. For those who don’t know the game, you might find this app overly stylized, like something out of a 90’s music video. That’s ok, you don’t have to use it. But Persona 5 fans certainly will.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store