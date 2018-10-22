As if the bad news that Oppo Find X wasn’t coming to the US was bad enough, we’re now hearing some Oppo smartphones are being delisted from a benchmark. UL is removing a number of Oppo devices from its list because of some issues that may be related to why Huawei phones were also removed from another list. There seems to be some cheating happening according to some reviewers from Tech2. Apparently, the Oppo Find X is receiving high scores that are misleading for being too high.

Tech2 reported Oppo Find X was producing unusually high results after some extensive testing. UL is one benchmarking software that can be likened to Anandtech. It aims to check the performance of a device for games and apps. Similar to Huawei’s benchmark cheating with the Honor Play, the OPPO Find X doing the same comes to light.

UL did another round of tests and came to a conclusion to simple delist the phone. The Oppo Find X is only one. The Oppo F7 is another model that’s been delisted already.

The firm’s ‘Best Smartphones for 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme Performance’ list now excludes the Oppo Find X–down from being No. 4. The immediate effect is: the phone is no longer ranked and doesn’t hand any score.

UL didn’t delist the said OPPO phones because of a related report. UL did some tests and discovered some scores are higher than results from a private app. There’s obviously a discrepancy in the numbers and performance. It’s not allowed. Detecting the benchmark app is not okay.

SOURCE: UL