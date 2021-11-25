The next-generation Qualcomm processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (a.k.a. Snapdragon 898) is on the horizon and Qualcomm is all set to unveil it on November 30 at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. In fact, four Snapdragon-powered devices are going to be announced before 2021 ends, These include OnePlus 10 Pro, IQOO device, Xiaomi 12 and Moto Edge 30 Ultra. Now, the chipset has been benchmarked on AnuTuTu with an impressive score to get power users excited already.

This new development comes courtesy of Weibo user Technology at 8 o’clock who shared screenshots of the SoC in action. The tipster has not made it clear which device the processor was tested on, so everyone is in the dark on that front.

If this is to be believed, this will be the first-ever Qualcomm SoC to cross 1 million points as the AnTuTu benchmark shows 10,35,020 points in total. The breakdown of the score for single core and multicore is not elaborated – just this sole screenshot to go by.

If we compare this to the current-gen Snapdragon 888(+) chipset which scored around 850,000 at best and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset got 690K, it is already looking good. Don’t forget the 4nm Dimensity 9000 SoC has also crossed the 1 million milestone in leaks.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC edges just a bit ahead of the MediaTek processor in terms of score, but benchmarks can be tricky as we all know. Real-world performance can be a bit different than the benchmarks achieved in controlled conditions.

So, it will be interesting to see how the new Qualcomm chipset will perform on a new flagship that will be announced anytime soon. Till then we can leave it all to speculation and wait for all the revelations at the high-octane event.