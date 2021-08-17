The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders phone was created by ASUS and Qualcomm. The gaming phone was introduced in early July and went up for pre-order before the month ended. The device is really meant for gaming and is believed to be really powerful. Of course, there are plenty of phones with powerful specs but high performance isn’t always guaranteed. Results may still depend on the software and calibration. As for this Qualcomm smartphone, the flagship-level device runs on Snapdragon 888.

To recap, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders phone comes equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen, 144 Hz refresh rate, 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512 GB UFS3.1 storage. There is a 4000mAh battery with fast 65W Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 charging technology.

When it comes to the camera department, there is a 24MP selfie camera. The rear camera system includes a 64 MP Quad-Bayer sensor + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP tele-lens module for 3X optical zoom. Both camera modules offer stabilization. Video recording can be at 60 or 30 fps, 4K 60/30 FPS and 4K AutoFPS, and up to 8K UHD (7680 x 4320) at 30 FPS.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’ camera received an average score of 133 on DxOMark (142 Photo, 111 Video, 74 Zoom). As per the review, the smartphone’s autofocus is generally fast and accurate. Noise is well-controlled.

The phone also offers good WYSIWYG capabilities in preview. There is fairly wide dynamic range, even in low light. White balance is accurate and there’s fast autofocus and good bright preservation in video. Indoor and outdoor videos also deliver well-controlled noise.

There are some not good things like some low local contrast in difficult high-contrast scenes, local loss of texture and artifacts are sometimes visible, and occasional inaccurate color rendering and slight pink cast. Some tele shots in low light and short range show some white balance casts. Low light videos show low level of detail.

Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders Review

Our friends over at SlashGear got to review the phone. The device is expensive at $1,499. It can be excessive when it comes to the Snapdragon 888’s performance. The camera system isn’t that impressive but it works.

The phone offers a large 144Hz screen perfect for gaming. The Snapdragon 888 is at its best in this phone for obvious reasons. It allows you to connect with all the 5G bands available.

The Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders has a very premium price but we can’t say it has the same premium look and feel. The cameras feel like a work-in-progress as described.