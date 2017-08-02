Do you still use Skype? We don’t remember the last time we did but we know there are still many people and companies who use the program. Whether it’s for personal or business use, Skype is still widely used. Microsoft still regularly updates the messaging app with the last one bringing back status icons, more themes, and updated UI.

The messaging service was redesigned for Android devices a few weeks ago as the Skype team was overhauling app and its design to be more like Snapchat. If you’re a regular user, you’d be happy to know that the program is getting PayPal support. This means you can send money while right inside Skype. You don’t have to launch a new app, you only need to update it with the Send Money feature. This allows you to transfer funds easily within Skype.

Use the ‘Send Money’ feature to transfer funds if you need to pay or send some amount to someone. This is similar to what was introduced to the Facebook Messenger before. To make sending money possible, the users must reside in any of the countries where the feature is available. They are as follows: Canada, UK (Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man), US, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain. Of course, you also need to have your own PayPal account to be able to send or receive.

SOURCE: Skype