If you’re the type of person who likes the convenience of having a smartwatch but is not too crazy about wearing what looks like a smartwatch, there are more and more choices out there for you. Traditional watchmakers keep coming up with hybrid devices that are still fashionable while very much functional. One of Fossil’s smartwatch lines is Skagen, and now their new Falster Android Wear smartwatch, which they say is “simplified, sophisticated”, is now available for purchase, ranging from $275 – $295.

The Falster has a 42mm case size with a round OLED screen with a full-color display. It is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. It runs on Android Wear 2.0 so it has all the features like Google Assistant, notifications, activity tracking, etc. The battery should last you for 24 hours on a single charge but of course, depends on how you use it. It has IP67 certification and so you get 1 ATM water resistance. Compared to its other Fossil cousins like Misfit Vapor and Fossil Q Control, it has a larger side button and bigger lugs as well.

You can choose between having a time-based or function-based display, depending on what you would need it for and customizing the features and apps that you can easily access from the screen. You can also interchange the straps for further customization so you can match it with your outfit or your mood. There seems to be no NFC or cellular support for this device.

The Falster has three variants in terms of design – Black Leather, Brown Leather, and Steel Mesh. The leather ones cost $275 while the mesh is priced at $295. You can now buy the smartwatch at the Skagen online store.

SOURCE: Skagen