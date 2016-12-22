Madfinger Games is waiting to unleash the new Shadowgun Legends shooter upon the whole world of Android gaming, but while waiting for that new game to arrive, they made sure that Shadowgin: DeadZone will still be as fun – or even more. There’s a bunch of new content rolling out to the game in an update.

First up, Shadowgun: DeadZone features new maps that you can play in. Then they’ve implemented the new “private server” feature, where you can “Set up your own game with the team you want, map you want, game mode you want and rules you want!” Also, the level cap has been increased, which means more time for you to grind up the ladders.

“Shadowgun: DeadZone” remains one of our most beloved properties. And while our fans wait for the upcoming Shadowgun Legends, we wanted to make sure players had plenty to do in DeadZone.” said Studio Founder, Marek Rabas. “It’s a labor of love to make these new maps, and to give players some long-requested features like private servers and the in-game chat. Plus the engine improvements make for an overall better gameplay experience for everyone.”

If you want this update, click on the download link below to update your game (if you haven’t already). If you want to get into the Shadowgun shooter world, now would also be a good time to try.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store